Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 194.7% in December

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.8 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $3.78 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.08.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
