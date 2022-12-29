Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 478 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

onsemi Stock Performance

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of ON stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.