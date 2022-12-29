Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.41. 87,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,641. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

