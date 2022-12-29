Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

