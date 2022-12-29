Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €98.00 ($104.26) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

FRA BNR opened at €59.64 ($63.45) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($59.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.88.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

