BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 169,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,220,977 shares.The stock last traded at $1.54 and had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

BRF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

