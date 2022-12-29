Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 109.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $4,270,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $451.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.35. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

