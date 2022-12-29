Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 853,455 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 853,455 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

