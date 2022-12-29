Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

