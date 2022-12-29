Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.19.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

