Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

