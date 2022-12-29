Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,939 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFC opened at $41.26 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.