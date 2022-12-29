Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,628,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,502,000 after purchasing an additional 228,235 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

