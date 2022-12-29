Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWF opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $309.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.