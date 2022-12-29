Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

