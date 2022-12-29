Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $357.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.