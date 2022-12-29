Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $29.74 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $705.00 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $927.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

