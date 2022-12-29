Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $551.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

