Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

