Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Shares of IQV opened at $201.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

