Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

