Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 140,421 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,421 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $34,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

PANW opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

