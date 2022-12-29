Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

