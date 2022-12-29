Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

