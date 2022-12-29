Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

