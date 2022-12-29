BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.17. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $804.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 380,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.