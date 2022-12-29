Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Decreased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BR traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $135.92. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $184.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

