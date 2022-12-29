Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $333.43

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CACI International by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in CACI International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 342,637 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $297.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.90.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

