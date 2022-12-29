Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 63.3% in December

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.89.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 9.69%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.