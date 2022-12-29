Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 96.9% in December

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKH stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

