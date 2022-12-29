Business Platform Tomato Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $26.61 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

