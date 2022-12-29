Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 61.4% in December

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $437,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock opened at 15.13 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 21.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.33.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

