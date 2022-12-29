Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the November 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 90,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

