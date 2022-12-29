Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.53. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 187 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.