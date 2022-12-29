Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 68.1% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 16,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,831. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

