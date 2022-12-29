Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$71,824.95 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$71,824.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,807 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,655.01.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
CNQ stock opened at C$74.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$52.93 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.76.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
