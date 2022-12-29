Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$71,824.95 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$71,824.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,807 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,655.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at C$74.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$52.93 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.76.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.42.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.