Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in December

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 104,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,474. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -69.15.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

