Cardano Market Cap Hits $8.43 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and approximately $213.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.57 or 0.07224128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007772 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,382,384 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Cardano?Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that’s designed to be flexible, sustainable, and scalable. It supports smart contracts, allowing for the creation of decentralized applications (dApps), tokens, and more on its network.The Cardano network aims to be the most environmentally sustainable blockchain platform through the use of its Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, which allows ADA token holders to help validate transactions by “delegating” their tokens to staking pools run by validators.The blockchain is divided into the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL), which contains the accounts and balances and is where the Ouruboros consensus mechanism validates transactions, and the Cardano Computing Layer (CCL), which is where the computations for decentralized applications built on top of Cardano are run.Who Created Cardano?The Cardano network was launched in September 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood, without support for smart contracts. These were rolled out later on through the Alonzo hard fork.The network was launched using a consensus mechanism, Ouroboros, that’s based on peer-reviewed research by a team of cryptographers from several institutions, including the University of Edinburgh and Tokyo University.Cardano is now maintained by three separate organizations and by its community. The organizations behind Cardano include the Cardano Foundation, which is a non-profit organization supervising the network’s development, Input Output Global, and Emurgo, which encourages Cardano adoption.The network is developed through a series of eras named after notable figures. The network’s current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while its final era Voltaire will bring voting and treasury management to the blockchain.What is ADA?ADA is the native token of the Cardano blockchain, akin to ETH on the Ethereum network. It’s used to pay for transaction fees on the network and can be used for governance or to earn rewards by participating in the network’s Proof-of-Stake consensus.ADA is named after Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, who is often referred to as the first computer programmer.Cardano’s Voltaire era will bring voting and treasury management to the network, which will allow ADA token holders to vote on the project’s future direction, in a way similar to the one owners of decentralized autonomous organizations’ (DAOs) governance tokens vote on proposals.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

