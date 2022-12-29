Cardano Market Cap Hits $8.43 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and approximately $213.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.57 or 0.07224128 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00030389 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066035 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056346 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024126 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007772 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000237 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,382,384 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
