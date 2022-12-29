Cardinal Health, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.