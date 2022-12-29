Cardinal Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 524% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,791 call options.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 745,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after acquiring an additional 131,974 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,711,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.72. 72,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.