CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.64. CareDx shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,846 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

About CareDx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 44.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,601,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.