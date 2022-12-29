CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.64. CareDx shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,846 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
