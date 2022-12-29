Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $296.19 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,391,431,712 coins and its circulating supply is 10,617,502,957 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,390,287,558 with 10,615,846,156 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02724316 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,426,594.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

