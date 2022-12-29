Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNXF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €38.00 ($40.43) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

