Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and $829,327.20 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.34 or 0.05320683 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00499220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.85 or 0.29579007 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,199,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

