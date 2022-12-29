Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$1.86. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 60,067 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

