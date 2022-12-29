Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$9.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

CG opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25. In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,179.22. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

