Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,300 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the November 30th total of 1,600,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.5 days.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 2,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIAFF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

