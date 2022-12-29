Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,300 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the November 30th total of 1,600,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.5 days.

Champion Iron Stock Up 0.9 %

CIAFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIAFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

