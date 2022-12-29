Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in IAC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $41.96 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

