Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 0.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

